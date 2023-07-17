Woman, Dog Killed In Sussex County Explosion At First Responder’s Family Home

The explosion occurred at a home on Dove Island Road in Stillwater Township just after 7 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Curry told Daily Voice.

The home collapsed, killing a 95-year-old woman, the Sgt. added.

Meanwhile, the Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company shared its condolences on social media and a GoFundMe stating that the explosion, which also killed a dog, occurred in the family home of former member Angela Mallozzi who dedicated years of EMT service and currently works as a paramedic in Delaware:

“Please say a prayer and if you can help out with a small donation on this GoFundMe to this first responder’s family who lost a loved one, a pet, and their home today in a house fire in our town,” reads the post.

According to the campaign, Mallozzi has worked tirelessly as a first responder for the past 12 years and “constantly puts other people before herself.”

“With deep sadness her grandmother, Maria and the family dog, Bella passed away,” reads the campaign.

“Luckily her mother and father made it out of the fire with minor injuries. They have lost everything in the fire. I am looking for donations for the family in this trying time.”

More than $12,600 had been raised in just one day. Several other rescue squads encouraged donations as well:

The explosion is under investigation by the Sussex County Fire Marshal, Curry said.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

