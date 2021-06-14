PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Blaze At Sussex County Computer Recycling Center

Several Sussex County fire crews were quick to douse a blaze that broke out at a local computer recycling center before dawn Sunday.

Hardyston and Franklin fire departments responded to the scene at 1 Park Drive just before 2:45 a.m. and observed smoke billowing from the back of the building, authorities said.

The address is listed on Google Maps as the location of Back Thru The Future Computer Recycling, Inc.

The two-alarm blaze was quickly brought under control with additional help from the McAfee Fire Department, Hamburg FireAux and the Ogdensburg Fire Department.

At approximately 2:43am last night, the Hardyston Fire Dept was dispatched for an activated fire alarm at 1 Park Drive.... Posted by Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. on Sunday, June 13, 2021

The building’s fire suppression system also helped to maintain the blaze until crews arrived, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Meanwhile, West Milford and Sussex Fire & EMS provided station coverage while St. Claire’s EMS remained on standby.

“No injuries or incidents were reported and all members went home safely,” said the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

“Great work by all!”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.