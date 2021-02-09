Here’s How Many Sussex County Residents Lost Power Due To Damage From Hurricane Ida Remnants

Thousands of people in Sussex County and across New Jersey are without power after the remnants of Hurricane Ida blasted through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Police urge residents to keep their distance from downed wires and report storm damage to 911 as JCP&L works to repair outages and other power-related storm impacts.
The company evaluates damages in the first 24 hours and then restores the largest number of customers affected on an outage order.
Scroll down to view the number of customers in each town who are experiencing outages, according to Sparta Police:
- Sparta Township 2,683
- Stillwater Township 1,438
- Byram Township 1,139
- Newton Town 417
- Hampton Township 284
- Green Township 254
- Vernon Township 240
- Hardyston Township 159
- Hopatcong Borough 155
- Sandyston Township 149
- Frankford Township 114
- Fredon Township 77
- Andover Township 74
- Montague Township 53
- Wantage Township 44
- Walpack Township 16
- Branchville Borough 8
- Stanhope Borough 6
- Andover Borough 4
- Sussex Borough 1
- Franklin Borough 1
- Lafayette Township 1
Meanwhile, at least 10 people across the state died as a result of the overnight flooding, with numbers still expected to rise.
Visit First Energy Corp. for more storm and outage information.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.