Here’s How Many Sussex County Residents Lost Power Due To Damage From Hurricane Ida Remnants

Thousands of people in Sussex County and across New Jersey are without power after the remnants of Hurricane Ida blasted through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Police urge residents to keep their distance from downed wires and report storm damage to 911 as JCP&L works to repair outages and other power-related storm impacts.

The company evaluates damages in the first 24 hours and then restores the largest number of customers affected on an outage order.

Scroll down to view the number of customers in each town who are experiencing outages, according to Sparta Police:

Sparta Township 2,683

Stillwater Township 1,438

Byram Township 1,139

Newton Town 417

Hampton Township 284

Green Township 254

Vernon Township 240

Hardyston Township 159

Hopatcong Borough 155

Sandyston Township 149

Frankford Township 114

Fredon Township 77

Andover Township 74

Montague Township 53

Wantage Township 44

Walpack Township 16

Branchville Borough 8

Stanhope Borough 6

Andover Borough 4

Sussex Borough 1

Franklin Borough 1

Lafayette Township 1

Meanwhile, at least 10 people across the state died as a result of the overnight flooding, with numbers still expected to rise.

Visit First Energy Corp. for more storm and outage information.

