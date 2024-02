Hailey Mia, 16, of Clifton, will sing for "American Idol" judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie on ABC.

Mia, who attends Passaic County Tech, has been teasing her audition on Instagram.

Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. to watch Hailey Mia.

