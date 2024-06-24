The first crash happened when a motorcycle and commercial truck collided just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 46, Clifton police said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. All lanes were closed between Hazel Street and Paulson Avenue as of 9:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, an overturned tractor trailer closed Route 80 in Paterson the eastbound ramp to Exit 58 just after 6:25 a.m., the NJDOT site says. All lanes were closed as of 7:40 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.