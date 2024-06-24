A Few Clouds 77°

Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 80, Crash Closes Route 46

Two major crashes closed two major highways early Monday, June 24 in Passaic County.

Route 80 traffic Monday, June 24.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
The first crash happened when a motorcycle and commercial truck collided just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 46, Clifton police said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. All lanes were closed between Hazel Street and Paulson Avenue as of 9:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, an overturned tractor trailer closed Route 80 in Paterson the eastbound ramp to Exit 58 just after 6:25 a.m., the NJDOT site says. All lanes were closed as of 7:40 a.m.

