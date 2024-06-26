Boil Water Advisory Issued For Thousands Of Passaic, Morris County Residents

Officials in both Butler and Bloomingdale made the announcement earlier this week due to "emergent conditions" at the Butler water treatment plant.

A water sample taken on Monday, June 24 showed a peak turbidity level of 8.34 nephelometric turbidity — which is above the standard of 1 nephelometric turbidity unit, Butler Water said.

"Because of the high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms," an issued statement reads.

According to its website, the water utility supplies water to approximately 2,500 customers (8,000 people) in Butler, and more in West Milford and Kinnelon.

The issue was expected to be resolved within 72 hours, officials said. In the meantime, residents were urged to boil their water before consuming.

