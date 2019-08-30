Contact Us
Ex-Con Wanted In Paterson Shooting Captured In Boston With Help From FBI

Jerry DeMarco
Luis M. Doran
Luis M. Doran Photo Credit: DRIVER'S LICENSE PHOTO: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

FBI agents and Boston police on Friday helped capture a fugitive wanted for a shooting in Paterson earlier this month, authorities said.

Luis M. Doran, 28, remained held pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of attempted murder and several weapons counts, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

A joint investigation by their respective departments led to Boston after the 28-year-old victim was wounded near the corner of 21st Street and Madison Avenue in Paterson on Aug. 22.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a non-fatal wound, they said.

The FBI and a Boston Police Fugitive Task Force closed in on Doran on Friday.

Valdes said her office will ask a Superior Court judge in Paterson to order him held once he’s extradited.

