Wayne Motocross Racer, Instructor Austin Behrens Killed In Practice Crash, 28

Details about Behrens crash, including where and how it occurred, have not been made publicly available.

Behrens was the operator of A7 Training Motocross Enhancement, a motocross school based in Wayne serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A7 offers a variety of courses around motocross racing including mental prep, after school training, one-on-one training, and more.

A Wayne native, Behrens graduated from Wayne Valley High School in 2014, where he was a heavyweight wrestler, according to his obituary on the Vandermay Funeral Home website. He went on to become an electrician for K2 Electric in West Milford, but remained passionate about motocross.

In addition to training motocross racers at A7, he worked with athletes at Holiday Mountain in Monticello, NY, Jimmy Weinert motocross Training Facility in North Carolina, and most recently, at Back 9 Motocross Facility in East Stroudsburg, PA, his obituary says.

He was dedicated to helping young riders improve their skills, his obituary continues. Behrens left an indelible impact.

Eli Zulli, One of Behren's younger athletes, just 8 years old, from Pennsylvania, shared a tribute on Instagram.

"We are absolutely devastated. Things happen in life so fast and we always forget that!!!!!! He has put so much inspiration into me in such a short time. Give them hell in heaven. 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘."

Twin brothers Grant and Hudson, more of Behrens' young mentees, were left broken hearted. They said Behrens was more than their trainer, he was family.

"He believed in us…ALL of us. Austin shared his dedication and love for our sport more than anyone we’ve ever known. He was DIALED…he had the gift of talent and the blessing of passion," the wrote on Instagram.

"He rode at 110% every single moto without fail. He showed up for our family and we can’t even tell you how much his presence and love will be missed. We RODE hard for him today and are proud to carry what he has shared with us every single moto just as he would want. Thank you @a7_trainingofficial for being a part of our moto family. CLEAR EYES. FULL HEARTS. CANT LOSE. Fly high 713 ✝️✝️"

Shock ripped through the tri-state area's motocross community.

A funeral will be held on Friday, June 6 at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Wayne at 11 a.m.

To view Behrens' obituary, click here.

