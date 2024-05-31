Two Wayne Children Battling Leukemia See Community Support

Fundraisers has been set up for the families of Liam Frerichs and Chiara Dell'Accio.

Liam, 6, initially had a low-grade fever that ballooned to 104.2 degrees. After tests were run, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and will have to spend the next two years undergoing chemotherapy, hospital stays and medical procedures.

"Instead of riding his Mario-Kart, he's facing the toughest battle of his life," his father Thomas Frerichs, who organized the fundraiser, said. "The road ahead is long and uncertain, but we refuse to lose hope. With the support of our incredible medical team and the love of our family and friends, we believe that Liam can beat this."

The Frerichs said the fundraiser will assist with their financial burden and help Liam on the road to recovery. As of Friday, May 31, more than $21,000 has been raised.

Chiara, 5 was diagnosed with Accute Lymphocytic Leukemia earlier this month. Though her prognosis is excellent, she faces a difficult immediate future, her godmother, Andrea Collucci, who organized the fundraiser said.

Chiara "is the most energetic little five-year-old girl you would ever meet," Collucci said. "She loves all things princess, singing, performing and dancing."

The 5-year-old recently went through intense chemotherapy, steroids and medication and has a spinal tape next week that will determine if she sticks with baseline treatment or will qualify for an aggressive clinical trial, Collucci said.

"She has good days and not so good days," Collucci said.

The fundraiser will assist the family with medical bills, unexpected expenses and her parents taking time off work. Chiara has three siblings.

As of Friday, May 31, the fundraiser has raised more than $24,000.

