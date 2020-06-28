AG: Drug Suspect, 51, Dies Of Medical Episode Near NJ State Police Barracks

A 51-year-old man had a medical episode and died after being arrested for carrying drugs during a traffic stop Saturday outside the New Jersey State Police barracks in Totowa, authorities said.

The man's death didn't involve use of force by the arresting trooper or any responding troopers, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal emphasized.

"The man suffered an undetermined medical emergency shortly after being arrested at approximately 11:30 a.m. and being placed in the back of a police vehicle," Grewal said.

"The trooper, as well as other responding troopers and paramedics, administered medical aid and the man was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1:05 p.m.," the attorney general said.

"The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time," he added.

Grewal said his office was investigating, as it always does whenever a civilian dies in law enforcement custody in New Jersey.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.