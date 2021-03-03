Man Accused Of Fondling Paterson Child, 12, Becomes 6th County Child Sex Case Cited In One Day

The sixth sex assault on a child announced Thursday by Passaic County authorities was allegedly committed by a Bronx man on a 12-year-old victim.

Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes had already shared information about new arrests or developments in five alleged sexual assaults on children in Passaic County when she announced Wednesday’s arrest of Joel Cerezo-Sanchez, 53.

Detectives from her Special Victims Unit interviewed the alleged victim and other witnesses after Paterson police responded to a residence on Dec. 27 on a complaint of a child being "inappropriately touched,” the prosecutor said in a statement released jointly with Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

“The victim reported multiple incidents of sexual [contact] occurring in the home in Paterson from August 2018 through November 2020,” the release says.

Cerezo-Sanchez is charged with three counts of sexual assault and one of child endangerment.

He’s due for an initial appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on Thursday,

Other cases announced through Valdes’s office on Wednesday included:

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with the particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

