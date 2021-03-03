Indictment: Haledon Man Raped Underage Victim

A 35-year-old Haledon man who authorities said raped an underage victim was indicted by a grand jury in Paterson.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes didn’t say Wednesday when the indictment on multiple sex assault charges was returned against Salvador Navarro.

She also didn't say when he was arrested or by which agency.

Valdes did say that a judge at some point allowed Navarro to go free pending the outcome of the case.

She also said that the alleged assaults “took place at a residence in the [b]orough of Haledon from February 4, 2018 through November 9, 2019.”

Valdes is charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

An arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for March 30 in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

UPDATE: A 65-year-old Passaic man who authorities said raped an 8-year-old city girl he was babysitting was indicted by a grand jury in Paterson.

