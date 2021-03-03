Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Day Care Sitter, 65, Indicted For Raping Passaic Girl, 8

Jerry DeMarco
Juan Jiminez
Juan Jiminez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 65-year-old Passaic man who authorities said raped an 8-year-old city girl he was babysitting was indicted by a grand jury in Paterson.

Juan Jiminez has been free since a judge released him with conditions following his arrest last July.

Jimenez was watching the girl at a daycare located in an apartment at 70 Passaic Street when he sexually assaulted her, the indictment alleges.

Detectives from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes’s Special Victims Unit arrested Jimenez on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment for “engaging in acts of sexual penetration and sexual contact” with the girl, she said.

Six days after his arrest, a Superior Court in Paterson freed Jiminez from the Passaic County Jail with pretrial monitoring.

That could change during an arraignment on the indictment scheduled for April 12.

