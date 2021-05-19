Prosecutor Releases Details In High-Speed Chase That Brought Helicopter, K9s To Somerset County

A pair of men from New York and South Carolina were arrested for their roles in leading a high-speed police pursuit in a stolen car across Somerset County earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of two men in a Ford Edge trying to burglarize cars on South 7th Avenue in Manville around 11:40 p.m. May 17, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The driver was identified as Andrew Barros, 19, of Queens, NY, and the passenger Rasheen Alston, 19, of Camden, South Carolina, Robertson said alongside Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Manville Borough Chief of Police Thomas Herbst.

When police tried making contact with the two, Barros revved the engine of the car -- which was reported stolen out of Forest Hills, NY -- and fled at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Manville officers followed the car until Barros struck a marked Manville patrol car, disabling both and leaving them heavily damaged on Lincoln Avenue, Robertson said.

Barros and Alston exited the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit were requested and responded to assist in the search of the two men, who were found by Manville patrol officers, police said.

Both men were taken into custody following separate foot pursuits, Robertson said.

A search warrant turned up burglary proceeds from Manville vehicles, police said.

Barros and Alston were arrested on various charges of burlgary, eluding and more.

Both were lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Herbst request that anyone with information relating to this assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Manville Borough Police Department at (908) 725-1900 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

