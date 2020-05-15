Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: 'Staggering' 10,138 Coronavirus Deaths In NJ; Surgeries, Elections By Mail Next Steps Reopening
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? 2 Injured In Somerset County House Fire

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are seeking more information on a Somerset County house fire.
Authorities are seeking more information on a Somerset County house fire. Photo Credit: Plainfield Fire Officers IAFF Local 5034

Authorities in Somerset County are investigating a fire in North Plainfield that displaced and injured two residents -- one of who is critical but stable, police said.

North Plainfield Fire Department and North Plainfield Police responded to a report of a residential fire on Grove Street shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Two men were injured in the three-alarm blaze and were taken to an undisclosed trauma center where one remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Fire crews from Somerset (North Plainfield, Bridgewater/Finderne, Bound Brook, Green Brook, Watchung and Warren), Union (Plainfield), and Middlesex Counties (South Plainfield), as well as EMS from North Plainfield, JFK Paramedics, Atlantic BLS and Robert Wood Johnson also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released by investigators and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.