KNOW ANYTHING? 2 Injured In Somerset County House Fire

Authorities in Somerset County are investigating a fire in North Plainfield that displaced and injured two residents -- one of who is critical but stable, police said.

North Plainfield Fire Department and North Plainfield Police responded to a report of a residential fire on Grove Street shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Two men were injured in the three-alarm blaze and were taken to an undisclosed trauma center where one remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Fire crews from Somerset (North Plainfield, Bridgewater/Finderne, Bound Brook, Green Brook, Watchung and Warren), Union (Plainfield), and Middlesex Counties (South Plainfield), as well as EMS from North Plainfield, JFK Paramedics, Atlantic BLS and Robert Wood Johnson also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released by investigators and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 .

