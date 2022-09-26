68-Year-Old Woman Killed In Somerset County Fire, Prosecutor Says

A 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning fire in Somerset County on Sunday, Sept. 25, authorities announced.

The Somerville Fire Department responded to a report of a smoke condition at a home on West Cliff Street just after 6:40 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a joint release.

Upon arrival, crews found and extinguished a small fire in the back of the first floor and basement of the home before discovering the unresponsive woman a short time later.

Crews removed the victim from the home and attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene of the first-alarm blaze, McDonald said. Her identity was not released.

The investigation is being conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Somerville Police, the Somerset County Fire Investigation Unit, and the Somerville Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331, or use the STOPit app.

Assisting agencies include fire departments from Raritan, Finderne, Bound Brook, Manville, Green Knoll, and Somerset, as well as first aid squads from Somerville, Green Knoll, Bradley Gardens, and Robert Wood Johnson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.