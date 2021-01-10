35-Year-Old Driver Dead In Route 78 Crash

A 35-year-old man died after his vehicle overturned and struck a tree Friday on Interstate 78 in Somerset County.

Stephan Tarnowsky was heading west when his Ford Crown Victoria went off the road and struck a tree around 11:15 a.m. near milepost 36.5 in Warren, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The Washington (Warren County) resident was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

