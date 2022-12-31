Contact Us
20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours

Cecilia Levine
Franklin police (file photo)
Franklin police (file photo) Photo Credit: Franklin Township Police

Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said.

A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

One person in each vehicle, ages 21 and 26, were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Circumstances around the crash were under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at 732-873-5533 extension 3174 or at ryan.ellington@franklinnj.gov.  

