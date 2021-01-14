Mother Of 3, Lifelong Somerset County Resident Katelyn Gecik Dies After Addiction Struggle, 30

Mother of three and lifelong Somerset County resident Katelyn Frances Gecik died Jan. 4 at St. Peter’s Medical Center in Albany, NY, after struggling with addiction. She was 30.

Born in New Brunswick, Gecik was known for her love of music and her kind, compassionate heart, her obituary says. She loved writing and channeled her creativity into many different art forms as well as her own sense of fashion and style.

Gecik also loved animals and cared very deeply for all creatures.

“From the tiniest fish to elephants, Katelyn would do anything to help an animal,” reads her obituary. “She had a magic touch when it came to animals trusting her, and she was known to rescue any animal in need.”

Gecik had struggled with addiction for the past several years, her obituary says.

“To anyone reading this who needs help, please reach out now as there are so many who will help you, and not judge,” reads her memorial. “We are all human and we are all, or at least we should be all, here for one another.”

Gecik is survived by her three children, Emma Grace Kroeckel, James Michael Alpaugh, and John (Jack) Bartles Prignano; her mother and step-father, Liz and Peter Orlando; her father and step-mother, Gregory and Patricia Gecik; her brother and sister-in-law, Gregory J. Gecik, Jr. and Christine Otto; her sister and her partner, Megan Gecik and Kenny Buco; her brother, Michael Orlando; her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Jennifer Orlando; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Donations can be made in Gecik’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Click here for the full obituary.

