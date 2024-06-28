Fair 64°

Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Route 287 Crash In Bridgewater

A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Whitehouse Station was killed in a crash on Route 287 in Bridgewater on Thursday, June 27, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police were investigating the crash.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo) / NJSP (inset)
Sam Barron

At 7:36 p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Mazen Alnaser was traveling north on Route 287 when it exited the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail, ejecting him, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. 

Alnaser's motorcycle then continued north and struck the back of a Madza, Marchan said. Alnaser was pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

