Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Route 287 Crash In Bridgewater

At 7:36 p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Mazen Alnaser was traveling north on Route 287 when it exited the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail, ejecting him, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Alnaser's motorcycle then continued north and struck the back of a Madza, Marchan said. Alnaser was pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

