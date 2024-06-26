Two Men Broke Into Several Gas Stations To Swipe Vape Products: Somerset County Prosecutor

On Thursday, May 2, at 3:16 a.m., Macario Wilchez, a 20-year-old South Plainfield resident wearing a hoodie, face mask and glove broke the glass in the front door of a gas station to gain entry and stole numerous vape products before fleeing the area, Somerset Prosecutor John McDonald said.

On Saturday, May 4, at 1:10 a.m., the gas station was burglarized again by Wilchez who broke the glass door to enter and stole vape products before fleeing, McDonald said.

On Thursday, May 9 at 1:36 a.m., Wilchez broke into a different gas station on Route 22 in Somerville by breaking glass in the front door and then stole vape products, McDonald said.

On Monday, May 13, at 2:30 a.m., police from North Plainfield observed Wilchez resident wearing a dark hoodie, face mask and gloves attempting to pull the handle of the door to a closed convenience store in North Plainfield, McDonald said. Wilchez possessed a small hatchet, McDonald said. Two hours later, Wilchez broke the glass of a gas station on Route 22 in Geenbrook and stole vape products and cash from the register, McDonald said.

Wilchez was eventually arrested on Friday, May 31 and charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of theft, four counts of criminal chief, attempted burglary and possession of a weapon. He was released pending a court appearance. On Thursday, June 6, Wilchez's accomplice Rafael Maisonet was arrested in South Plainfield and charged with two counts of theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both were released pending a court date.

