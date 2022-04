A tractor-trailer rolled over in Somerset County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 on Commons Way in Bridgewater Township, initial reports said.

The driver was out of the vehicle with injuries, an unconfirmed report said.

As of 1:30 p.m., the ramp from Route 202 to Route 22 remained closed, reports said.

