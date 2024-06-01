Motorcyclist Killed In Overnight Franklin Township Crash, Police Say

Police responding to reports of a crash on Easton Avenue near DeMott Lane in Franklin Township found a crashed motorcycle around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, June 1, Franklin Township Police Lt. Vincent T. Wilson said.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. at the scene. Police did not release an identity. A section of the roadway was closed for three hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at 732-873-5533 extension 3236 or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov.

