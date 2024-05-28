Fair 73°

Ethan Allen Opening In Somerset County Shopping Center

Ethan Allen is coming to Somerset County.

 Photo Credit: Greenbrook Commons
Sam Barron

The furniture retailer announced they will be opening a 4,321 square feet showroom at Greenbrook Commons in Watchung, at the site of a former Chase Bank. Greenbrook Commons is also home to Aldi, BJ's Wholesale Club, Buffalo Wild Wings and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Ethan Allen has six other locations in the Garden State including in Whippany, Somerville, Paramus, Marlton, Englishtown and Princeton. It was recently named the Best Retailer in Premium Furniture by Newsweek. 

