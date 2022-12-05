These 70+ NJ Gas Stations Are Dropping Prices Friday

Ever wonder how cheap gas in New Jersey would be if it was self-serve?

More than 70 New Jersey stations will be offering fuel at a discounted rate to show drivers just that on Friday, May 13.

The initiative promoting self-serving fueling was launched by Fuel Your Way NJ, a coalition that advocates for self-serve gas stations that still offer full service. The coalition appropriately titled the day " Fuel Your Way NJ Self-Serve Day of Awareness."

Self-service stations were proposed in a measure by lawmakers in March, however, it was halted by in the General Assembly by the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act.

Drivers are expected to save between 7 to 23 cents a gallon as a result of the initiative, according to Sal Risalvato, the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association.

The following gas stations will be participating (prices vary depending on the station):

Bergen County

Exxon 142 Chestnut Ridge Road Montvale

North Arlington Gulf 101 Ridge Road North Arlington

Exxon 782 Route 17 Paramus

Valero 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus

Exxon 100 Rt 17 North Paramus

Sunoco 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey

Exxon 700 Washington Ave Washington Township

Camden County

Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike Berlin

Amoco 2 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill

West Berlin Delta 250 NJ 73 West Berlin

Cape May County

Cape Harbor Auto Repair 795 Route 109 Apt 109 Cape May

Essex County

Livingston Sunoco 247 S. Livingston Avenue Livingston

264 Bloomfield Ave Montclair

625 McCarter Highway Newark

335 McCarter Highway Newark

Exxon 550 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland

South Orange Exxon 68 W South Orange Ave South Orange

Gloucester County

Glassboro Delta 100 Delsea Drive Glassboro

Hudson County

Bayonne Tiger Mart 529 Kennedy Blvd Bayonne

Willow Sunoco 1301 Willow Ave Hoboken

Lukoil 200 12th St Jersey City

Shell 164 14th Street Jersey City

Gold Coast Petro Sunoco 588 Manila Ave Jersey City

Newport Exxon 245 12th Street Jersey City

235 12th Street Jersey City

Sunoco 465 Grand Street Jersey City

Exxon 450 Rte 3 West Secaucus

3842 Park Ave Weehawken

Newport Valero

Exxon, Holland Tunnel Service Center Inc.

Hunterdon County

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton

Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon

Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon

Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes

Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Road, Pennington

1 Pennington Road, Pennington

Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Mercer County

Middlesex County

Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia

East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison

Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison

Exxon, GSP North, Colonia

BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway

Exxon, GSP South, Iselin

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan

BP Middletown, 863 Highway 35, Middletown

BP Monmouth Road, 373 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch

Morris County

Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville

Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley

Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack

Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph

Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany

Ocean County

Exxon, 600 Brick Boulevard, Brick

Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick

Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood

Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette

Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River

Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

Passaic County

Exxon, 478 Haldon Avenue, Haledon

Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

Somerset County

Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Road, Basking Ridge

1101 Easton Avenue, Somerset

Union County

Exxon, 162 Central Avenue Clark

