Burglar Validates $9,300 In Lotto Tickets Stolen From Convenience Store In Franklin Twp: Cops

Joseph Holman, of Willingboro, broke the glass door of a convenience shop on Easton Avenue in Franklin Township sometime overnight Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14, and snatched the New Jersey Lottery tickets, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Holman was later identified as a suspect, and it was discovered he'd validated the stolen tickets, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather.

Holman was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. He was served with his criminal complaint at the Middlesex County Correctional Center where he has been lodged since March 20, on unrelated charges stemming from Middlesex County. Holman will remain lodged pending a detention hearing.

