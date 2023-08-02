2 Workers Hospitalized In Somerset County Construction Accident

Bound Brook Police responded to a construction site at the corner of Vosseller Ave and West Maple Avenues around 11:55 a.m.

While initial details were scarce, two workers at the site were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, police said.

The accident also caused a localized power outage.

The accident investigation is being led by the Bound Brook Construction Office and the Code Enforcement Office.

Assisting agencies include the Bound Brook Fire Dept, Bound Brook EMS, Bound Brook Rescue Squad, Finderne Fire Dept., and RWJUH-SBMC EMS. OSHA was also notified.

