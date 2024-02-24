New Bergen County Pizzeria Homage To Popular Owner's Late Grandmother

Dave Ligas, who owned Tavolino in Wallington, will be opening Casano's Pizza Parlor at 8 Highland Cross — formerly home to Top That! Donuts — in Rutherford, this spring, he tells Daily Voice.

The pizzeria is named after Ligas' late grandmother: Marie Rene Casano, an "avid cook" who for years worked as a waitress at Mama Lucia’s in Newark, he said.

Marie Rene died in the 1970s, and Casano's Pizza Parlor is retro-themed, in her honor, her grandson said.

Follow Ligas as "The Skinny Pizza Guy" on Instagram for updates.

