Mostly Cloudy 40°

SHARE

New Bergen County Pizzeria Homage To Popular Owner's Late Grandmother

The owner of a popular Bergen County pizzeria that shuttered in August 2022 is weeks away from reopening a new shop.

Dave Ligas is opening Casano's as an homage to his late grandmother, Marie Rene Casano.

Dave Ligas is opening Casano's as an homage to his late grandmother, Marie Rene Casano.

 Photo Credit: Dave Ligas/@theskinnypizzaguy Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Dave Ligas, who owned Tavolino in Wallington, will be opening Casano's Pizza Parlor at 8 Highland Cross — formerly home to Top That! Donuts — in Rutherford, this spring, he tells Daily Voice.

The pizzeria is named after Ligas' late grandmother: Marie Rene Casano, an "avid cook" who for years worked as a waitress at Mama Lucia’s in Newark, he said.

Marie Rene died in the 1970s, and Casano's Pizza Parlor is retro-themed, in her honor, her grandson said.

Follow Ligas as "The Skinny Pizza Guy" on Instagram for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE