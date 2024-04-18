Winner! Elmwood Park Quick Draw Player Wins Big $$

The lucky player purchased a winning Quick Draw Progressive ticket on Monday, April 15, netting $80,950, 20 percent of the progressive jackpot.

In Quick Draw, a set of nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” (01-80) are randomly selected and printed at the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket. If all nine of the player’s numbers are selected in any of the Quick Draw drawings the ticket is eligible for, the ticket wins a portion of the Progressive Jackpot based on the amount wagered per draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Boulevard Bar & Grill in Elmwood Park. This is the second Quick Draw Progressive Jackpot to win since it was introduced last month.

