Elmwood Park Police Ask: How Are We Doing?

Members of the department and borough employees also are encouraged to call during the scheduled phone-in period from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23.

THE NUMBER: (551) 815-2251

Telephone comments will be fielded by an assessment team from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, whose members will examine “all aspects of the Elmwood Park Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services,” Chief Michale Foligno said.

Comments are limited to 5 minutes and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with the accreditation standards,” the chief said.

You could also email Detective Capt. Michael Kempe at mkempe@elmwoodparknj.us.

Or you could write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police at Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 1751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053 – or email its accreditation program director: hdelgado@njsacop.org.

Verification by the team that the department meets the commission’s "best practice" standards is "part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Foligno said.

Accreditation "results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs," he added.

Although it hasn’t been proven to directly improve police response time, reduce crime, or cut costs to taxpayers, accreditation does send a message that a department is committed to professionalism — the same as colleges and other institutions do.

For instance, the department must meet 105 standards -- for prisoner transfers, how petty cash is handled, and the process for evidence chain-of-custody, among other functions.

A team of law enforcement officers will visit the department this coming Tuesday, April 23, to “review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed,” said Harry J. Delgado, the program manager.

They will then report to the commission, which determines whether to grant accreditation, he said.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with the accreditation standards, Delgado said.

You can call Kempe for information about the standards at: (201) 796-0700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.