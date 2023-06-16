Watch: Park Ridge Special Officer Snatches Child Before She's Pinned By Moving Car (Video)

A young Park Ridge schoolgirl had just emerged from an SUV and was behind the vehicle as the driver put it into reverse.

Fortunately, the child had a guardian angel -- Mike Stallone, a special law enforcement officer with the Park Ridge Police Department who'd just been assigned to West Ridge Elementary School.

Stallone rushed forward and scooped up the youngster before she could be crushed between two vehicles, Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

A surveillance camera captured the moment (click below).

Stallone "was monitoring the morning traffic when he noticed a small child walk to the sidewalk but then backtrack to pick up a hairpin she dropped," Rampolla said.

In an instant, the officer prevented a horrific tragedy.

Stallone came to the department from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, bringing with him decades of police and crime scene experience, the captain said.

"The role of the SLEO III is very unique since the key purpose is to be the main safety staff on a school campus," he noted. " If you think of that role, what is more important than keeping kids and staff safe at school? Nothing.

"When I first saw the video, I thought it was important that our whole community could see what Mike and other SLEO III can do when a dangerous situation arises," Rampolla said.

"Mike loves his new job and is already showing the importance of being there for the safety of everyone," the captain said. "We are so very impressed by his work ethic and love for the community. We're also grateful that the little girl is safe and that Mike is on our team. "

