Breaking News: Two Caught, One Sought After Hackensack Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Crash
Montvale PD: Detectives Nab Verizon Store Robber

Jerry DeMarco
Verizon store, Chestnut Ridge Road, Montvale
Verizon store, Chestnut Ridge Road, Montvale Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Montvale detectives arrested a Bronx man who they said robbed $16,000 worth of cellphones from a local Verizon Wireless store with an accomplice two months ago.

Investigators found Victor A. Manzanillo, 27, after police from several departments chased down and captured three other Bronx men who pulled a similar job late last month at a Verizon store in Denville, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said Thursday.

SEE: Police Capture Morris County Verizon Store Robbers After Chase

Manzanillo and an associate made off with more than 15 cellphones and an employee's wallet from the Verizon store on Chestnut Ridge Road on Feb. 11, the chief said.

The robbers fled in a four-door grey sedan, witnesses told police.

Manzanillo remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court. He's charged with robbery, theft and conspiracy.

An investigation was continuing, meanwhile, to identify and capture the second robber, Sanfilippo said.

The chief thanked police from West New York, New Rochelle and Denville for their assistance in the investigation.

