Authorities: Police Capture Morris County Verizon Store Robbers After Chase

Police chased down and captured three Bronx men in Woodland Park moments after they robbed a Verizon store in Denville, authorities said.

One of the defendants, Ysael Castro-Espinosa, 22, was caught with an Apple watch he took from the store employee who was forced to open a safe during Sunday night’s holdup just after 7 p.m. at the Route 10 store, they said.

Two of the robbers went into the store, then fled with an accomplice, a release issued by Denville police on Monday said.

New Jersey State Police and police from Fairfield and Woodland Park converged, as troopers and officers chased a van from Route 80 onto Squirrelwood Road a short time after the holdup.

The robbers bailed out of the van on Rockland Avenue near the Berkeley College Woodland Park campus and were eventually caught on Maple Avenue.

Denville police charged Ysael Castro-Espinosa and Yeyinson Castro, 23, with robbery and conspiracy. Castro also was charged with possession of stolen property.

Both remained held Monday in the Morris County Jail pending a first appearance Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Morristown.

The alleged wheelman, Ronardo Baez, 24, was charged with conspiracy. He was released pending a court hearing.

