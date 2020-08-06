Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Driver Dead, SUV Overturned In Hackensack River In River Vale

Jerry DeMarco
Upper Hackensack River in River Vale.
Upper Hackensack River in River Vale. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A local driver was pronounced dead after his SUV overturned Thursday in the upper Hackensack River in River Vale, responders said. 

The body was found following the crash at Piermont Avenue and Rivervale Road just after 4 p.m., they said.

The 48-year-old victim, who wasn't immediately identified, may have suffered a medical episode, responders said. He'd had heart trouble, those close to him said.

Dive teams from Oradell and Mahwah were among several responders who converged on the area near Bonnabel Nature Park.

Firefighters from River Vale, Old Tappan and Hillsdale and local police were among the others.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

