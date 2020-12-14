Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Allendale Man Seriously Injured In Fall From Ladder In Park Ridge

Jerry DeMarco
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A man was airlifted to the hospital after falling from a ladder at a Park Ridge home over the weekend.

The 35-year-old victim from Allendale was unconscious and bleeding from the head when police arrived at the West Park Avenue home off Pascack Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

A medevac was requested due to the nature of the injury, which occurred when the victim fell from a 6-foot A-frame ladder, the captain said.

AirMed One landed at West Ridge Elementary School and took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

