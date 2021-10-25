Woman, 75, Found Dying Washington Township Daughter After Stabbing, Reports Show

UPDATE: A dying Washington Township woman was found by her 75-year-old mother after she'd been beaten and stabbed in her townhouse, investigators said.

Flora Casale, who's listed in tax records as owning the Washington Commons condo off Pascack Road, called township police at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, saying that "she found her daughter, Mary Huber, injured inside of the residence," a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Arriving officers found the accused killer, Patrick Camilli, with a knife atop the unresponsive Huber, 51, "in a pool of blood," the complaint says.

Camilli, who lived there with Huber, had stabbed her multiple times and himself several times, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Huber, who'd suffered multiple stab wounds and bruises, was pronounced dead a short time later at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Mark Musella said.

Camilli was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds, the prosecutor said.

He was then transferred to the Bergen County Jail, where spent his 56th birthday on Monday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on first-degree murder and illegal weapons possession charges.

Detectives seized a pool cue along with the knife, the complaint filed against Camilli notes.

Responders had gone to the home earlier Saturday after Camilli reported having bad pain, but he refused medical attention. Nothing seemed amiss at the time, they said.

Washington Township detectives were investigating the killing along with Musella's Homicide Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Westwood and Hillsdale police also responded and provided assistance.

