Washington Township PD: Intruder Breaks Into Home, Assaults Elderly Woman, Son Over Drug Debt

A struggle erupted when a Passaic County man broke into a Washington Township residence and assaulted an elderly homeowner over a drug debt, authorities said.

Salvatore Navarra, 49, of Woodland Park broke into the Manhattan Avenue home near Hoover Avenue on Sunday to settle a score with the woman’s 60-year-old son, Capt. John Calamari said.

Navarra assaulted the man’s mother, then struggled with the son before fleeing, Calamari said.

Officers provided medical treatment to the victims. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Police later arrested Navarra and charged him with robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

