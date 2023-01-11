'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks

"What was that?" was the question that raced across a large swath of North Jersey early Wednesday afternoon.

Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far east as Norwood beginning at 12:52 p.m. Jan. 11. There were similar calls in several southern New York State counties, as well as in the Poconos.

All are basically in the area of the Ramapo Fault Line. The longest and oldest in the Northeast -- at 185 miles and 200 million years -- it begins in Pennsylvania and heads through northeast Hunterdon, Somerset, Morris, Passaic and Bergen counties before reaching Westchester.

SEE: Unconfirmed Earthquake (VolcanoDiscovery.com)

Dispatchers in various North Jersey towns fielded calls from concerned residents and merchants on Wednesday. There were no complaints of damage anywhere, however, according to police.

And more than an hour later, the U.S. Geological Survey hadn't reported any area events above 2.5.

It was quick and it was short. But it made an impression.

"Sounds like an earthquake," Kim Griggs of Emerson wrote, as social media itself erupted in posts and comments.

"Felt like something very heavy fell and hit the ground," Ed Bueti of Emerson said.

"Sounded like a tree fell on the house," said Tom Desmond of Washington Township.

"No clue what it was," Lisa Schrader Clark of Paramus responded. "Scared the crap out of my dog. Shook my house."

"I was sure I was going to hear sirens and so surprised I didn’t," Eileen Kempton added.

Daily Voice readers reported hearing and/or feeling the boom in, among other locations, Bergenfield, Clifton, Dumont, Demarest, Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Ho-Ho-Kus, Hillsdale, Mahwah, Midland Park, Norwood, Oakland, Oradell, Ridgewood, Ringwood, River Vale, South Hackensack, Waldwick, West Milford, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake.

"NASA was expecting an uncontrolled entry of a satellite, but that was Monday," Jay Burd offered.

"Heard a loud noise and a weird sensation," wrote Jane Farelli of Maywood. "Thought something blew at [the] gas station on [the] corner."

TJ Sullivan of Saddle Brook was among those amused by the reactions.

"Everyone’s talking about it… and no one knows what it was," he wrote.

ANY ANSWERS? IDEAS? Text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com.

