No License, Registration, Insurance: Driver Flees Washington Township Crash On Foot, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Washington Township police
Washington Township police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Hudson County driver who didn’t have a license, registration or insurance got out of her SUV and bolted following a predawn crash in Washington Township, authorities said.

Responding officers found the 29-year-old North Bergen woman running from the scene in sandals after crashing her 2018 Honda CRV into a utility pole near the corner of Washington and Van Emburgh Avenues around 5 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Rich Skinner said.

She then ran around the police car and kept going before finally stopping and sitting down, he said.

The woman passed a field sobriety test and was issued several summonses for offenses including careless driving, leaving the scene and failing to report an accident, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and not having a driver’s license, the chief said.

She was released pending a court date.

