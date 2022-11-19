Four Suffer Smoke Inhalation In Overnight Old Tappan House Fire

Four people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation from an overnight house fire in Old Tappan, responders said.

The blaze in the $1 million home at the end of a cul-de-sac on Parker Place broke out in the kitchen around 2:45 a.m.

It immediately went to a second alarm on arrival, with a third alarm called roughly 20 minutes later.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down and under control within an hour.

An official cause wasn't immediately determined.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Closter, Demarest, Harrington Park, Hillsdale, Northvale, Norwood, River Vale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake, as well as Sparkill, Tappan and Orangeburg in New York.

