Gotcha! Manhunt Ends In Out-Of-State Capture Of Accused Child Molester From Bergen County

Cesar de Jesus Perez Acosta, 37, of River Vale is accused of touching the pre-teen victim's breasts and vagina in October 2021, court records show.

River Vale police obtained a warrant for Perez Acosta’s arrest following interviews with those present at the time of the alleged assault, a criminal complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

A DNA swab of the girl's breast provided physical evidence, the complaint says without elaborating.

Perez Acosta was captured by the US Marshals South Carolina Fugitive Task Force late last month, River Vale Police Lt. Joshua Wisse said Thursday, Nov. 16.

He was extradited on Nov. 8 and booked into the Bergen County Jail, where a judge ordered that he remain held pending trial on two counts of sexual assault and one of child endangerment through sexual conduct

Federal authorities have placed a detainer on Perez Acosta, who is listed in Bergen County Jail records as a Salvadorian national.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtains such detainers whenever someone suspected of living here illegally are jailed.

An immigration judge will hold a hearing in federal court in Newark to determine Perez Acosta’s residency status and whether or not he should be deported.

If a local judge in Hackensack orders Perez Acosta’s release for any reason -- bail reform, for instance -- ICE has requested 48-hour notice so that immigration agents can take custody of him.

Wisse cited the work of his department’s Detective Bureau, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force in identifying and capturing him.

