Ex-Middle School Band Director In Bergen Charged With Sexual Touching

Kurt Zimmerman, a 55-year-old married father of two, “engaged in sexual conduct” with a student between 13 and 17 years old both at Westwood Regional Middle School in Westwood and at Westwood Regional High School in Washington Township, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Zimmerman, of Rockaway, has worked since 2013 at Hopatcong High School, first as a band director for 10 years and then as coordinator of student discipline over the past three, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Hopatcong police were the ones who Musella said notified detectives from his Special Victims Unit about the alleged incidents in Bergen from more than a decade ago.

Zimmerman served as the director of middle school bands at the middle school in Westwood for 2½ years, beginning in September 2010.

He is accused of three separate instances of touching either oneself or another through force or coercion, based on the New Jersey statutes under which he was charged, as well as with child endangerment, records show.

Zimmerman remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Feb. 26, following his arrest three days earlier

Musella emphasized that his detectives are continuing their investigation. He also encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact his office's anonymous Tips Line (201) 226-5532.

