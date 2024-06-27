News Anchor From Montvale Dana Bash Moderating Presidential Debate

Dana Bash: the Pascack Hills High School graduate co-moderating alongside CNN's chief Washington correspondent, Jake Tapper.

Bash, 53, is the chief political correspondent for CNN, who started out at the network as a producer after graduating from George Washington University.

The 90-minute debate held in Atlanta between current US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump begins at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Bash was raised in Teaneck before her family moved to Washington DC, then back to Bergen County — Montvale, where she spent her high school years.

