Coach From Nutley Awaiting Trial In Lodi Couple's Auto Deaths Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Bergen County Prosecutor Musella announced the arrest of Donald Kumar Davis, 33, without specifying the actions he’s accused of.

He did say two instances allegedly involved a child in Washington Township and a third involved a child in Wyckoff.

New Jersey statutes define the charges listed in jail records against Davis as involving exposing or touching one’s private parts in front of a child for sexual gratification, either through clothing or direct contact in person or online.

He allegedly did so “by force or coercion,” as defined by state law.

Davis was previously accused of killing a retired Albanian police chief and a Garfield Walmart manager when he slammed his 2015 Dodge Charger into their car as the immigrant couple as they emerged from the driveway of a garden apartment complex in Lodi.

Davis, who was speeding at time, pushed the 2005 Toyota Corolla nearly 20 feet, leaving it on its side, authorities said at the time.

Muhamet Oparaku, 68, and his wife, Bukurie Oparaku, 64, were pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

Davis, who was hospitalized with minor scratches and burns from the car's airbag, was charged two counts of vehicular homicide – also known as death by auto.

He was booked into the Bergen County Jail and released by a judge less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

That case is still pending.

Davis spent a week in the county lockup this time before a judge released him on Tuesday, Dec. 26, records show.

He's charged with two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Musella credited members of his Special Victims Unit and Washington Township police with the investigation leading to Davis's arrest.

