Again? Another Alarm Malfunction Brings Massive Law Enforcement Response To Westwood HS

The system triggered a 7:43 a.m. May 2 lockdown, similar to what occurred on April 16, when the system malfunctioned twice, Westwood Regional Schools Supt. Jill Mortimer said.

As before, a legion of tactical and other law enforcement officers converged on Washington Township -- among them, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and police from the township, Westwood, Emerson, River Vale, Paramus and Ridgewood.

And as before, the entire building was searched and no threat of any kind was found.The district had upgraded the security system's software and hardware in late February, Mortimer said.

The hardware was replaced again following the April 16 glitch, she said.

The schools chief didn't identify the alarm company but said district officials are currently addressing the problem and "working toward restoring the system to full capacity."

"We extend our deepest apologies to the community for this recurrence in a short time frame from the previous incident," Mortimer said. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents and will provide updates to the public as information becomes available and is appropriate for release."

