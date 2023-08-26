Toms River Man Busted With 1K Child Porn Images: Prosecutor

Edward Lynch became the center of an investigation following a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

NCMEC got cyber tips that a person, later identified as Lynch, had been downloading images of child pornography from the internet; an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a residence in Toms River as the location from which the individual was downloading these images.

On Aug. 24, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Toms River Township Police Department Emergency Services Unit, executed a court-authorized search warrant at Lynch's home.

As a result, detectives seized multiple electronic devices from the residence. A forensic examination of the devices by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit led to the discovery of more than 1,000 images of child pornography, Billhimer said. Further investigation found that Lynch was the individual responsible for downloading the child pornography in question.

Lynch was arrested at his home without incident and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged pending a detention hearing.

