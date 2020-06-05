VIDEO: Black Bear Spotted In Ocean County

A black bear was spotted in a tree before wandering past a McDonalds in Stafford, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a bear sighted near the Manahawkin Regal Cinema at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Stafford Township police said in a Facebook post.

Stafford Township patrol officers, Stafford Township Animal Control and the state Division of Fish and Wildlife were dispatched to the area, at which time the bear was found resting in a tree between the Regal Movie Theatre and McDonalds, they said.

The bear eventually climbed down from the tree and headed west into the wooded area, appearing to head back in the direction of the Stafford Forge Wildlife Preserves, the post said.

Shortly later, Stafford police were notified of an a new sighting of the bear in the Cedar Run section of town.

Stafford police and animal control officers are monitoring the area closely, they said. If seen, PLEASE STAY AWAY from the bear and report the sighting to the Stafford Township Police Department at 609-597-8581 .

On Tuesday, a young black bear was spotted atop the Palisades in Cliffside Park on Tuesday made his way to neighboring Ridgefield.

