Trio Charged With Dealing Cocaine On Jersey Shore, $18K Seized: Prosecutor
Trio Charged With Dealing Cocaine On Jersey Shore, $18K Seized: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Clockwise from top left: Ivan Contreras-Cruz, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, and Natalia Mihok
Clockwise from top left: Ivan Contreras-Cruz, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, and Natalia Mihok Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Three Ocean County residents have been arrested and charged with dealing drugs, authorities said.

This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River - as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. 

Warranted searches of the homes recovered approximately 100 grams of cocaine and nearly $18,000 cash, Billhimer said.

