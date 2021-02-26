Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: National Leader Of Pagans Busted On Federal Gun Charge In NJ
Toms River Man, 56, Gets 5 Years State Prison On Child Pornography Charge

Jon Craig
Henry Ziolkowski
Henry Ziolkowski Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 56-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to five years in state prison for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Henry Ziolkowski of Toms Riverw as sentenced by Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins as a result of a previously entered guilty plea in December, according to  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Ziolkowski will be subject to parole supervision for life, Billhimer said.

This investigation was the result of several referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which identified a residence in Toms River as the location of several uploads of child pornography, the prosecutor said.

On July 7, 2020, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department executed a warranted search warrant on Ziolkowski's home.

Detectives seized a computer belonging to Ziolkowski which contained numerous images of child pornography, according to Billhimer

Ziolkowski has been held at the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Assistant Prosecutor Shanon Chant-Berry is handling the case. 

