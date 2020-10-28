Teenage Shooting Suspect Arrested By Ocean County SWAT Team

A 17 year-old juvenile was arrested by an Ocean County SWAT team on Tuesday night in connection with a shooting in Seaside Park, authorities said.

The juvenile was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and several weapons charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Seaside Park police responded to I Street about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday on a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting.

Patrol officers were met by witnesses to the shooting. A short time later, a white BMW pulled up to a marked Seaside Heights Police vehicle in the Borough of Seaside Heights and said one of the passengers was the victim of the shooting, according to Billhimer.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, treated for injuries, and released.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident by the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and processed at Seaside Park Police Headquarters, Billhimer said.

He was being held in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

“All the officers involved in this investigation worked at breakneck speed to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for this senseless act of violence, for which I am extremely grateful," Billhimer said on Wednesday.

"Unbridled lawlessness - whether perpetrated by an adult or a juvenile -will not be tolerated in Ocean County."

An earlier, unconfirmed report said the victim had been pistol-whipped to the head and shot in the leg.

